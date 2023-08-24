There are superyachts and there are mega superyachts and one of the largest and most expensive in the world is currently cruising off Mallorca near Puerto Andratx at the feet of the Tramuntana mountains.

Golden Odyssey is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khaled bin Sultan bin Abdul Azziz.

Founder of the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation, the prince owns several luxury vessels - dubbed the “Golden Fleet” - used for both recreation and scientific research.

Golden Odyssey is a motor yacht with an overall length of 123.2 m. The yacht’s builder is Lürssen Yachts from Germany, who launched Golden Odyssey in 2015. The superyacht has a beam of 20 m, a draught of 5.1 m and a volume of 7,690 GT.

No images of its supposedly-lavish interiors are available to this day, and very little is known about its amenities.

It allegedly boasts 16 staterooms for up to 32 guests, plus accommodation for at least 50 crew.

It comes with premium wellness facilities, including a beach club, a spa, and a beauty salon, and it’s supposedly fitted with powerful diesel-electric Wartsila engines for a cruising speed of 11 knots (12.5 mph/20 kph).

She is currently the 36th-largest yacht in the world and was the most expensive one sold in 2022.

Prince Khalid is the oldest son of Prince Sultan and full brother of Fahd bin Sultan, Faisal bin Sultan and Turki bin Sultan. Their mother is Munira bint Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jiluwi who died in Paris on 24 August 2011. Moneera bint Abdulaziz was a sister of Alanoud, spouse of King Fahd. She was also cousin of King Khalid and Prince Muhammed.

Khalid bin Sultan is a graduate of King Saud University. He attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst from January 1967, where he was a corporal in the cadet government, and graduated in 1968.

He also studied at the US Army’s Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.

He graduated from the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama.

He also holds a master’s degree in political science which he received from Auburn University at Montgomery in 1980.