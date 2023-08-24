The semi-transparent top with ruffles and front fastening with loops is the new trend of the moment. It has fascinated thousands of women as it circulates on social networks. Influencers are usually the ones who show us the garments of the moment and that's why they tend to go viral, and this case has been no less. It is a black Zara top that can be found both in the physical shop and online. The piece has a timeless design combining elegance with daring.

The pattern is very daring and sexy, but at the same time sophisticated enough not to be obscene. It is a garment with which you are going to stand out as it draws a lot of attention, with its round neckline, very thin straps, adjustable front lacing showing margins of skin and its ruffle details scattered throughout the garment. It's also super versatile and easy to combine with both trousers and skirts, perfect for all kinds of occasions.





It costs 29.95 euros and is available in sizes XS, S, M and L, in a black colour and with the characteristic that it does not include a lining on the inside. Zara indicates that it is a garment that is smaller than the other garments, so we will have to take one size more than we normally wear.