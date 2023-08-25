Two canoeists from the Costa d'en Blanes Canoeing Club were injured on Thursday evening when their canoe was rammed by a boat.

The incident occurred around 7.30 in the Puerto Portals area. The canoeists realised that a boat was heading straight towards them. They attempted to take evasive action, but the canoe was struck nevertheless.

Witnesses say that the boat didn't stop and that there was a family of German tourists on board.

A Guardia Civil patrol boat was the first on the scene to help the canoeists. The Guardia are now in charge of investigations into what happened.

The two canoeists were taken to hospital. Their injuries weren't serious.