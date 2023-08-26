A 28-year-old man from S'Arracó in Andratx died on Saturday morning after being stabbed in the chest.
Andratx man dies after being stabbed
An arrest was made
Also in News
- “Fried egg” jellyfish invading Mallorca
- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones visit their great friends at the Sa Bassa Blanca Museum
- Balearics tourism will be most affected in Spain because of rising summer temperatures
- Saturday's weather in Mallorca - Amber alert for rain and thunderstorms
- Two of the most expensive properties in Spain are in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.