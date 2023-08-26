A 28-year-old man from S'Arracó in Andratx died on Saturday morning after being stabbed in the chest.

Police and ambulances were called to C. França in S'Arracó shortly after 2am. Officers from the Andratx police force found the man lying in the street; there was a trail of blood behind him. Medics attempted to save him but he passed away at the scene.

The police and the Guardia Civil established that there had been an argument between two roommates. This came to blows and then a knife was used. The deceased man staggered from the address on C. França clutching his chest.

At the address was a man who was totally drunk and barely able to speak. His clothes were stained with blood. A knife was found close by. He was arrested for suspected homicide.