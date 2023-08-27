Businesses in the nautical sector have denounced the illegal rental of jet skis in the Bay of Alcudia. They highlight in particular the fact that customers are taking jet skis from and returning them to a point by the Pont dels Anglesos, the English bridge over the Albufera Gran Canal. The canal is linked to the sea by a stretch known as S'Oberta.
Illegal jet ski hire in the Bay of Alcudia denounced
