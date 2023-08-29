The Guardia Civil report having arrested a Spanish man who threatened guests at a hotel in Magalluf with a simulated pistol.

On August 24, he entered the hotel and aimed the gun, a Glock training pistol, at a number of guests, causing a great deal of panic. He then left.

Investigators studied security camera images and were able to identify man, an habitual criminal who some months previously had threatened a number of people on the street with a knife.

The following day, the 25th, he was traced to an address in Algaida, which was where he was arrested. Officers found the pistol at the address.