One of the stickers on the window of a real estate office in Palma. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma30/08/2023 10:53
Arran which claims to be a marxist youth organisation that “is committed to political and economic independence and reunification of the Catalan Countries, the attainment of socialism and overcoming patriarchy from a feminist perspective,” has vandalised more luxury shops, homes for sale and real estate agents in the centre of Palma again.
