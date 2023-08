A 38-year-old Spaniard, Juan S.H., has been remanded in custody accused of having stabbed two men who were both admitted to intensive care at Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition.

Around 3.30am last Saturday, there was an argument involving several people at a karaoke bar in Can Pastilla. Security ejected the two groups and the argument continued on the street.

Juan S.H. allegedly stabbed the two men several times in the back; neither of them were able to defend themselves.

The National Police investigation identified him and established that he had a police record for nineteen previous offences. A warrant for his arrest had been issued by a court in Malaga. He was arrested in Palma on Monday.