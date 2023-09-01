The Union Jack beach towel was flying over Balearic hotels in July because for the first time in a number of years there were more British tourists than Germans in the Balearics. In July in the Balearics it was the British who won the battle of the beach towel with 638,000 British tourists coming to the islands compared to 611,000 Germans. Britain was the Number 1 market for the Balearics.

The Germans appear to be paying the penalty for their economic woes and while more Germans did come on holiday here the increase was lower than the 10 percent surge in British tourism. And it wasn´t only in July. In June there were also more British tourists (636,000 Britons compared to 635,000 Germans).

Putting the figures in perspective the Germans are the Number 1 market in Mallorca (Britain is second) but the British rule supreme in Ibiza and Minorca. Spending by British tourists also rose. The figures clearly underline that the love affair between Britain and the Balearics continues.