The National Police report having arrested three young men, all university students, for having attempted to make reservations at a Palma hotel with other people's credit cards.

This happened on Friday last week. A first card was used and found not to have a sufficient balance. When a second card was used and confirmed, the three reacted in a manner that aroused the receptionist's suspicions.

Later on Friday, a Swedish person contacted the hotel to say that there was a charge of 900 euros to his card that he had not made. He added that the card was in his possession; this was the second card which had been used. The hotel management decided to inform the three that the reservation had not been formalised and that they would had to leave. The police were also informed.

The card's number had been illegally obtained or the card had been cloned. The police traced the three to the airport and arrested them. It was established that the first card was also someone else's, while the police verified that a third card, belonging to a Canadian, had been used in attempting to make a different reservation.

Interpol assisted with the investigation and it was shown that some 2,500 euros had been defrauded. The three are students in Spain, but it hasn't been reported whether they are Spanish or other nationalities.