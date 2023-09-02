The National Police report having arrested a 48-year-old Ecuadorian man, accused of having raped his stepdaughter, who is understood to be in her late teens.

She had been with her mother and stepfather at a shopping centre. The three went to a club in Magalluf. The mother left and at one point the young woman went to the bathroom. She began to feel unwell after finishing a drink and couldn't remember anything until she woke up at her stepfather's home in Palma. She was undressed from the waist down and in pain.

She dressed and he attempted unsuccessfully to prevent her from leaving, pleading with her not to say anything about what had happened and saying that he was very sorry.

The matter was later reported to the police. Officers went to his home and arrested him. Sources add that he has no previous police record.