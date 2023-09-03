With average assets of just under four million euros (3.96 million), these superrich residents make the Balearics one of the three wealthiest regions in Spain.
In Madrid there are 19,508 individuals with a combined wealth of 201,825 million and so an average of 10.35 million. In Galicia there are fewer superrich - 8,242 - but they add up to 49,463 million, an average of six million. An explanation for the Galician figure may lie with the fact that the founder of the retail group Inditex and one of the world's richest people, Amancio Ortega, resides in Galicia. The headquarters of Inditex (Zara et al) are also in Galicia.
Although they are not in the same league wealth-wise as Ortega, the Balearics have any number of superrich from the hotel industry.
Another way of looking at the data is that the Balearics have the third most millionaires per one million residents - 7,240, behind Catalonia and La Rioja. On this basis, the Balearics have almost twice as many millionaires as the national average.
In my experience, the richer the person, the meaner they are.
Stan you sound like a sad liberal lefty. Jealous you never had the nouse to make money? Why should rich people who usually have private healthcare, send their kids to private school, never take anything from the state and pay high taxes, give more money to charity than people who leech off the state 🤷♂️
Nice picture of the boat show.
@Ulla. So do you know that these rich residents do contribute? Perhaps you would care to enlighten everybody ?.
Stan The ManHow do you know they don't?
It would be a tremendous gesture if these Rich Residents could fund " FOOD BANKS" for the less fortunate on the Island. It would be a magnificent gesture.