Massage parlours, described as 'Asian', have come to proliferate in the Son Armadams district of Palma. Residents and businesspeople say that the women who work in these parlours also live in them, a fact supported by a finding of the Palma service for assistance to women engaged in prostitution. This points out that six out of ten women live and work in the same premises.

That these commercial premises have been converted into illegal homes is, in theory, sufficient for the municipal business activity licence to be withdrawn. But even if it were to be, the residents of Son Armadams say that alternative premises will be found.

Catalina Llompart, president of the residents association, wishes that these parlours would simply "disappear". But she recognises the difficulties, when owners of the properties are as willing as they are to rent them out as massage parlours. They can command up to 30,000 euros annual rent, and the people who rent them will pay the full amount upfront. Llompart adds that there are property owners in the district who need this sort of cash in order to survive.

If these were genuine beauty salons and places with therapeutic massage, it is highly doubtful that tenants could pay this sort of sum - certainly not upfront. But behind the signs, the reality is that they are brothels. Finding the cash isn't a problem.

The parlours are typically open from 9.30am to 11.30pm. The women hardly ever leave them. The residents association recently held a meeting with town hall representatives, who said that the administration will be "very forceful" in ensuring compliance with regulations.

For the residents, it's not just the existence of these parlours which is an issue. They have regularly reported them because of the commotion that can be caused at night. "There are drunks, foreigners, a lot of noise and everything that this type of business entails."

Described as Asian, they are in fact Chinese. The association of Chinese businesses in the Balearics has offered to mediate. One change, for now, is that signage is being made more discreet.