Arsonists have struck again in the Palma sparking the evacuation of a three-storey building in the early hours of Sunday morning. The fire burnt a battery of rubbish containers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Building torched and evacuated in Mallorca
Arsonists strike again in Palma
