Arsonists have struck again in the Palma sparking the evacuation of a three-storey building in the early hours of Sunday morning. The fire burnt a battery of rubbish containers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident started, according to one of the neighbours, at around 3.15am.

Several rubbish containers began to burn and the fire quickly spread to a nearby building. The residents called 112, which mobilised the fire brigade and the police.

On arrival of the emergency teams, and seeing the strength of the flames, they decided to evacuate the building.

The National Police has taken charge of the investigation into the incident, which everything seems to indicate that it was the work of one of the arsonists on the loose in the capital.

And this was not the only arson attack on Sunday evening; almost at the same time the arsonists set fire to a collection of waste containers in a nearby neighourhood.