King Felipe, who was in Mallorca for the Royal Family's summer holiday a few weeks ago, returned to the island on Thursday last week for a dinner with a group of friends.

They dined at Bodega Barahona-Casa Manolo in Ses Salines. This was the same restaurant where the then Prince and Princess of Asturias had dinner in August 2004 three months after their wedding. Remembering that dinner, Manolo Barahona showed the King the corner where their table was and reminded him of what they had ordered.

Proud of the visit, the Barahona family stated: "August could not have ended in a better way for our team and family at Bodega Barahona-Casa Manolo than with a royal visit. After this summer season it has been like a reward for our daily efforts.

"We value and appreciate from the heart that Don Felipe VI has visited us again. His closeness and friendliness make him a great person and demonstrate every day his character and efforts in making Spain a better country."