An officer with the Santanyi police force has been arrested and charged with gender violence.

In the early hours of last Sunday, the couple had a heated argument which escalated into physical assault. Neighbours called the Guardia Civil, but by the time that officers arrived, he had left. Some hours later, he went to the Guardia's station in Santanyi and was arrested.

In her statement, the woman said that the relationship had been stormy for several months and that what occurred on Sunday was not an isolated incident. He appeared in court in Manacor on Thursday and was released subject to a restraining order.

The officer was previously based in Formentera. He left after an alleged incident of gender violence involving a former partner.