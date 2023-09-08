The fire originated in one of the establishment's outdoor grills. | Michels
Son Matías08/09/2023 12:03
A fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in a well-known restaurant located on the beachfront in Son Matias, in Calvia, causing alarm among residents, tourists and workers in the area. The fire, which originated in one of the establishment's outdoor grills, was extinguished minutes later and the establishment was fortunately able to resume its activity.
