A fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in a well-known restaurant located on the beachfront in Son Matias, in Calvia, causing alarm among residents, tourists and workers in the area. The fire, which originated in one of the establishment's outdoor grills, was extinguished minutes later and the establishment was fortunately able to resume its activity.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm, when the 112 emergency services was alerted to a fire in a restaurant in the Son Matías area. The fire started in one of the grills and unleashed an intense cloud of smoke, visible from several points of the municipality. Patrols from the Calvia Local Police, Guardia Civil and the Mallorca Fire Brigade were quickly deployed to the area.

Minutes later the fire was extinguished and it was all left down to a scare. Workers were busy cleaning up the pavement next to the restaurant so that they could return to work a few moments later.