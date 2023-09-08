A fire which broke out around 3.30 on Friday afternoon on the Son Castelló industrial estate in Palma destroyed eleven vehicles belonging to a food company.

The thick black smoke from the fire could be seen for many kilometres. It began in a shanty close to the company's parking area. A mattress caught fire and it quickly spread. The police are searching for the homeless man who lived in the shanty.

Workers at the company had to be evacuated. None of them suffered any type of injury. The road, C. 16 de julio, was closed while the Palma Fire Brigade tackled the blaze, a concern having been that it might have reached a nearby diesel tank.

The fire was brought under control around five o'clock.