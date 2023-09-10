Sant Llorenç has been the location for ITV's Love Island and it is now also the location for a German reality show - Mr. Gay Right.

A luxurious 475 square metre villa near Sa Coma, Finca Bosco, is the setting for a dating show which is entirely unscripted. It is the idea of 42-year-old Alexander Gutbrod, whose Wingman Agency Gutbrod has arranged everything and invested a hefty five-figure sum.

Gutbrod is the star and the producer, the concept being that he will find the man of his dreams, a life partner with whom he can start a family. The seven contestants, aged 22 to 44, will vie for his attention, and the show will be edited from the recordings. There are twelve-hour filming days, all with the aim of ensuring that everything is spontaneous and authentic.

He says that many similar reality shows only worry about the ratings and the script. "The candidates are artificially portrayed and that is why they do not act like real people."

Even so, he will need a broadcast outlet for what will be nine episodes, each of them 85 minutes long. Discussions are currently being held with German broadcasters ARD and RTL as well as Netflix, among others.