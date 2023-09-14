Latest figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE) indicate that the price of olive oil in the Balearics has risen to around ten euros a litre. The expectation is that the price will continue to rise. Although there is obviously production in Mallorca of what's dubbed 'liquid gold', most of it comes from the mainland. Drought conditions will lead to another bad harvest. Given the increase in price, some supermarkets have started putting anti-theft collars on bottles.
'Liquid gold' in Mallorca continuing to shoot up in price
Mainland drought conditions affecting the price
