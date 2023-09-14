The councillor for Tourism, Culture and Sports, Jaume Bauzà, announced on Thursday that the so-called decree against excessive tourism will be renamed "responsible tourism", to avoid associating negative terminology with tourism in the legislation to combat uncivic behaviour that damages the destination.

In his appearance before the Parliamentary Tourism Committee to report on the general guidelines for government action in his areas of responsibility for the next four years, Bauzà criticised the fact that during the Pacte governments, in the period 2015-2022, the number of tourist places has increased by 115,000.

"At certain times, in certain places and under certain circumstances we have tourist saturation", said Bauzà on the consequences of this increase in the number of places. "I would ask all the spokespeople to stop talking about overcrowding because what we have is saturation in certain places and at certain times," he said.

According to Bauzà, the so-called decree of excesses has been a failure and "to change this negative vision" it will become responsible tourism.