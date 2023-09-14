The councillor for Tourism, Culture and Sports, Jaume Bauzà, announced on Thursday that the so-called decree against excessive tourism will be renamed "responsible tourism", to avoid associating negative terminology with tourism in the legislation to combat uncivic behaviour that damages the destination.
The excess tourism decree to be given a new name
Councillor Bauçà announced the change of name to avoid "negative connotations"
