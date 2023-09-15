There are some topics that seem to be better left untouched, even when on holiday. The local police in Alcudia arrested an Irish tourist early Wednesday morning who became very aggressive after an argument with other customers over political issues. The man even pulled out a knife, causing alarm in the resort.
Irish tourist arrested in Alcudia for threatening fellow nationals with a knife
The man had to be restrained by several officers in his hotel room
Also in News
- Concern about a blow to Mallorca tourism over the low season
- Soller: One of the most beautiful seaside resorts in Europe is in Mallorca
- Magalluf booze and bad behaviour crackdown a failure, says new Tourism Minister
- Friday's weather in Mallorca - Another warning for rain and thunderstorms
- 7 things to do at Christmas in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.