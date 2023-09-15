A union in the Balearics, Siteib, has denounced the fact that a number of Palma bus drivers have been fined for not wearing seatbelts. As well as the 200 euro fines, they have had four points docked from their driving licences.
Palma bus drivers fined for not wearing seatbelts, but ...
