A union in the Balearics, Siteib, has denounced the fact that a number of Palma bus drivers have been fined for not wearing seatbelts. As well as the 200 euro fines, they have had four points docked from their driving licences.

The buses are exempt and there is certification to prove that they are. They all comply with necessary European regulations.

"It is physically impossible for any driver to wear a belt," the union stresses. On behalf of the drivers, it will be appealing the fines. These were issued by the DGT traffic directorate.