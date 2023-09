A bus driver died on Friday after being crushed by a metal gate at a bus garage.

The tragic accident happened at the garage in Arta around 6.15 in the afternoon. The driver, in his fifties, had parked his bus at the end of his shift. He left the garage and closed the gate. But it apparently came off its rail and fell on him.

Police, Guardia Civil, firefighters and ambulances responded rapidly, but paramedics were unable to save him.