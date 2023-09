In the early hours of Friday morning, the Guardia Civil arrested a 44-year-old Spanish man who had arrived in Puerto Alcudia with 5.5 kilos of cocaine concealed in a refrigerated truck.

During a routine control of passengers and vehicles arriving on a ferry from the mainland, a sniffer dog marked the truck. Officers from the fiscal and frontiers unit conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered several packages of cocaine inside a backpack.

The driver was immediately arrested and charged with drugs trafficking.