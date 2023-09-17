The National Police report having arrested two pickpockets at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. Last Saturday, one of the two approached and distracted a German couple in the car-rental parking area. The other stole a bag containing effects valued at 4,700 euros.

The following day, the police spotted them at the airport and arrested them. Some stolen items were returned.

Between them, the two had been arrested on no fewer than 111 occasions. The 43-year-old Moldovan and the 63-year-old Serbian had mainly been active in resorts in Catalonia before moving to Mallorca.

Since August, the National Police have arrested 21 people at the airport, eleven for falsifying documents, six for having arrest warrants in force, three for theft, and one for disobedience and assault.

This latter incident was on Wednesday. A 20-year-old Irish tourist, who was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was causing a disturbance. An officer told him to behave. He didn't. He went for the officer and threw a bottle of whisky at him. He needed to be restrained and was then arrested.