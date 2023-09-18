The Tax Agency of the Balearic Islands (ATIB) will share the information it has on tourist rentals with the local and island councils in order to boost the fight against illegal tourism.

In this way, it will be easier to detect illegal supply, as the island councils will cross-reference their data with the ATIB, with the aim of controlling rentals and the collection of the corresponding taxes on the rental of tourist accommodation.

The Balearic government has made the announcement after a meeting between the vice-president, Antoni Costa, and the president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés.

Before the end of the year, the ATIB will start a campaign to check whether the rentals managed by the intermediary companies are registered in the Sustainable Tourism Tax (ITS) census.

A ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in April 2022 determined that these types of companies are obliged to provide the tax information to the Treasury, in order to control rentals and the collection of the corresponding taxes from the rental of tourist accommodation.

Galmés stressed the importance of continuing to combat illegal holiday accommodation, a key issue for the Council of Mallorca during this term of office.