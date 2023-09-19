The average price of a package holiday has risen by more than a quarter since the end of the pandemic, according to holiday giant TUI. In Mallorca the price increase is probably even higher with hoteliers coming under fire for raising their prices.
The average price of a package holiday has risen by more than a quarter since the end of the pandemic, according to holiday giant TUI. In Mallorca the price increase is probably even higher with hoteliers coming under fire for raising their prices.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.