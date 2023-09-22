In 2016 a total of 7,489 people paid wealth tax and the number has now risen to 8.903 people. Accoridng to real estate agents the fantastic climate and relaxed way of life in the Balearics are a magnet for millionaires who have moved to the island in large numbers of recent years.
This state of affairs is clearly evident in property prices, the islands have some of the most expensive homes in the country. And it is not only homes. Island yacht clubs are full of super-yachts.
British luxury car-maker Aston Martin is considering opening an office in the islands because of the large number of vehicles on this type owned by both Spanish and foreign residents and non-residents.
I agree with Marvin. We don't need this crap here. This sort of things just pushes the cost of living up, making it harder for the normal joe to make ends meet.
It’s this very wealthy, mostly foreign minority which is seriously distorting Mallorcans’ perception of foreigners who come to live here. We, they, us, them are seen as super wealthy and some are, but the vast majority aren’t and are probably feeling the cost of living rise here just as keenly as the locals.