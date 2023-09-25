You could be forgiven for thinking that Mallorca was still in summer after a weekend in which we welcomed the start of autumn but temperatures remained at the 28 degrees mark. Many people even headed for the beach. And what is more the great weather will continue for at least another 10 days, according to the forecast from the Palma Met Office (AEMET).
Wish you were Here? A warm start to autumn in Mallorca
Brilliant sunshine for change of season
