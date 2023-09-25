Beach weather in autumn
Mallorca washed away by monster storm

Beach weather in autumn.

25/09/2023
You could be forgiven for thinking that Mallorca was still in summer after a weekend in which we welcomed the start of autumn but temperatures remained at the 28 degrees mark. Many people even headed for the beach. And what is more the great weather will continue for at least another 10 days, according to the forecast from the Palma Met Office (AEMET).

The Met Office has already stated that autumn will be warmer than usual and we are off to a good start. Pollensa enjoyed the top temperature on the island on Sunday (28 degrees Centigrade).

The good weather is expected to give the holiday season a boost with more people heading to the island to take advantage of the good weather.

Top temperatures on Sunday in Centigrade

28 Pollensa, 28 Sineu, 28 Porreres, 28 Petra, 28 Llucmajor, 27 Binissalem, 27 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 27, Port de Pollensa, 27 Artà 27, Santa María 27, Sa Pobla, 27 Palma airport, 27 Manacor 27, Palma Univ. 27 Portopí 27.

