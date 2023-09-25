Palma residents are calling for tougher road safety in the capital after a serious car incident on Saturday night in Marques de la Senia Street in Son Armadans, at around 1am.

According to an eyewitness who contacted the Bulletin, a vehicle, “likely travelling at twice the legal speed, swerved and went up the pavement destroying the front of one of the many ‘massage’ parlours in the neighbourhood.”

A bench was also destroyed but luckily nobody was standing at the bus stop, which is directly in front of the parlour.

The street has a 30km limit but according to residents most drive at twice this speed or more and many fear it’s only a matter of time before a real tragedy occurs (involving some fatalities).

The accident has sparked fresh calls for some new safety measures to be implemented like a speed camera or road bumps which “wouldn’t be too expensive, it’s an extremely busy road and getting busier given the chaos caused by the renovation work going on by the port, as more cars are now using Marques de la Senia as an alternative.

"There have been a few car incidents before on this road, but this is the worst one I’ve seen to date,” the Bulletin was told.