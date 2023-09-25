Palma residents are calling for tougher road safety in the capital after a serious car incident on Saturday night in Marques de la Senia Street in Son Armadans, at around 1am.
Driver crashes into Palma massage parlour
Calls for tougher road safety
Also in News
- Flight misery continues at Palma Airport
- British residents unable to drive in Spain from Friday, licence exchange process still flawed
- One of the world’s largest super yachts went "missing" after leaving Mallorca
- Rafa Nadal's new family home almost complete in Porto Cristo
- Taylor Swift jets in for Mallorca wedding
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.