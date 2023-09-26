A man and a woman, both aged 21, died on Tuesday morning following a road accident in Palma.

The accident happened shortly before 2am on the road from the Can Valero industrial estate to Puigpunyent. It would appear that the driver lost control of the car. It left the road and crashed into a tree. Initial investigations suggest that excessive speed was the cause.

The couple were trapped inside the car. Firefighters from Palma freed them. The man was already dead. Paramedics attempted to revive the woman but in vain.

The man's relatives were later informed. He has been named as Pedro Alberto López López. The woman was not immediately identified but now has been - Karen Raíces La Rosa.