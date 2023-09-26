The Council of Mallorca is expected to announce a revised maximum speed limit for Palma's Via Cintura some time next month. It could be that there is more than one speed, as the Council's roads department is considering different speeds for specific sections.
Variable speeds being considered for Palma's Via Cintura
An election pledge to raise the speed limit
Also in News
- Flight misery continues at Palma Airport
- British residents unable to drive in Spain from Friday, licence exchange process still flawed
- One of the world’s largest super yachts went "missing" after leaving Mallorca
- Rafa Nadal's new family home almost complete in Porto Cristo
- Taylor Swift jets in for Mallorca wedding
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Stan The ManDid you take your wife's car off her yet like I told you a few weeks ago.
Finally somone here is thinking. Variable speed limits with radar control would be a good start to keeping the via Centura halfway safe.
There are far to many cars on the roads. Especially going to and from Palma. Variable speeds will cause bunching up of traffic. Controlling the number of cars on these main feed roads is the only answer.