Spain's opposition People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo leaves after he didn't get enough votes, on the day of the investiture debate in parliament. | SUSANA VERA
27/09/2023 14:22
Spanish conservative leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo failed on Wednesday to secure enough votes in the lower house to become prime minister. Feijoo, whose People's Party had won the most seats in an inconclusive election in July, failed to convince enough legislators from other parties to back him to win an absolute majority. Feijoo received 172 votes in favour with 178 against and no abstentions.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.