Smokers will not also be vaccinated against Covid unless they have a specific risk factor. | Gemma Andreu
Palma28/09/2023 07:58
For the first time in the Balearics, smokers have been included in the risk groups for flu vaccination. Another new aspect of the vaccination campaign is that children between the ages of six months and five years have also been included. The director-general for public health, Elena Esteban Ramis, says that these inclusions are in line with recommendations made by the National Public Health Commission.
Special treatment for smokers seems rather perverse. Especially so when smoking is unequivocally proven to be harmful to both the users and those around the users. Better surely to deny vaccinations to smokers as an incentive to stop smoking?