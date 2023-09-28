A court in Palma is heading the investigation into the death of a British woman who had undergone cosmetic surgery at a private clinic in Palma.

In mid-September, the woman travelled to Mallorca for the surgery, as did the surgeon, who has worked in Palma and elsewhere in Europe for many years. They made an appointment at the clinic.

During the operation, a series of complications arose. These have yet to be specified. The woman was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a very serious condition. Some hours later, she passed away.

The court notified the family, who travelled to Palma to take care of the body. Investigators are seeking to ascertain if the death was as the result of medical negligence.