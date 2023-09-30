Graffiti from some years ago opposing holiday lets in Palma. | Patricia Lozano
Palma30/09/2023 11:49
The Balearic government's emergency housing decree was due to have been approved at Friday's cabinet meeting. It wasn't because ministers raised additional issues they wished to be included. Or this was how spokesperson Toni Costa explained the delay, as it is believed that there was one issue in particular that needed to be nailed down, and that was to do with illegal holiday rentals.
1 comment
