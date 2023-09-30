A 45-year-old British cyclist was seriously injured on Saturday morning after being hit by a truck and falling eight metres down an embankment.

The accident occurred around 11.15 on the MA-2130 in Caimari. An advanced life support team went to the scene. He had suffered a head injury and severe chest and abdominal trauma.

After being stabilised, he was taken to Son Espases Hospital.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.