<p>A few days ago, a waiter at a bar in the <strong>Fan Mallorca<\/strong> shopping complex in Palma was attacked by a customer.<\/p>\r\n<p>He grabbed a chair, threw it at the waiter (who is hard of hearing) and then assaulted him with a flying kick and punches.<\/p>\r\n<p>A <strong>professional K-1 fighter<\/strong> was in the vicinity. He witnessed what was happening and intervened.<\/p>\r\n<p>The National Police have the video of the incident and will be taking appropriate measures.<\/p>
