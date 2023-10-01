A few days ago, a waiter at a bar in the Fan Mallorca shopping complex in Palma was attacked by a customer.

He grabbed a chair, threw it at the waiter (who is hard of hearing) and then assaulted him with a flying kick and punches.

A professional K-1 fighter was in the vicinity. He witnessed what was happening and intervened.

The National Police have the video of the incident and will be taking appropriate measures.