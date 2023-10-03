Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Several pricing plans were discussed, but the 10 euro ($10.49) per month plan is the most feasible, one of them said, while the other source said it will be implemented in the coming months.
European users can soon enjoy ad-free Instagram and Facebook for a fee!
10 euro ($10.49) per month plan is the most feasible
