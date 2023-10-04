The Local Police of Calvia arrested a 38-year-old man of Senegalese nationality for selling laughing gas and ecstasy in Magalluf. The individual is accused of an alleged crime against public health. The arrest took place at around 4.10am on October 3, according to police sources.
Man arrested for selling laughing gas and ecstasy in Magalluf
The arrested man was caught by the Calvia Local Police with four British tourists
