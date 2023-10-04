The Local Police of Calvia arrested a 38-year-old man of Senegalese nationality for selling laughing gas and ecstasy in Magalluf. The individual is accused of an alleged crime against public health. The arrest took place at around 4.10am on October 3, according to police sources.

The officers were patrolling along ‘the strip’ when in an establishment they observed the arrested man together with four British tourists who were carrying a balloon each. The men were inhaling the gaseous content that the Senegalese man was introducing to them with nitrous oxide cartridges inside.

The police officers approached the tourists and the alleged seller, who tried to hide two metal gas cartridges under his legs. Three of the four Britons who were with the Senegalese man ran away from the scene when the seller spontaneously explained to the officers that he had given the balloons to the tourists.

The agents interviewed the young man who stayed with the trafficker and stated that they had bought a balloon with laughing gas for each of them and that they had paid 20 euros. The arrested man admitted that he had sold them to them and the officers searched him and confiscated two gas cartridges, a 20 euro note and an ecstasy tablet.