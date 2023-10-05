Invasive species pose a major threat to the native ecosystem. In recent years the population of the horseshoe snake has increased considerably in the Islands and in 2023 alone the COFIB (Consorci per a la Recuperació de la Fauna de les Illes Balears) has captured nearly 3,000 specimens. Bear in mind that in the Balearic Islands there are two species of native snakes, the cobra snake and the water snake, and those considered invasive, which include the white snake and the horseshoe snake.
What to do if you are bitten by a horseshoe snake?
These species are not dangerous for humans or domestic animals
