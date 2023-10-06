Shortly after midday on Wednesday, five adults entered a school in Palma and attacked a 12-year-old boy. Teachers intervened after the boy received numerous blows. Security cameras recorded the incident, and the National Police are investigating.

There had previously been a fight. The boy who was attacked had punched another boy in the mouth, which had caused bleeding. This boy notified his family, and some minutes later the adults arrived.

They entered the school through the main door, where the boy was waiting for them, located the other boy and attacked him. The adults left the scene before the police appeared.

The boy who was attacked required hospital treatment. His injuries were not serious. Armed with the camera evidence, arrests are due to be made.