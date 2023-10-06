Shortly after midday on Wednesday, five adults entered a school in Palma and attacked a 12-year-old boy. Teachers intervened after the boy received numerous blows. Security cameras recorded the incident, and the National Police are investigating.
12-year-old beaten up in Palma school by relatives of another boy
Five adults attacked the boy
Also in News
- Britain updates travel advice to Spain... keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe
- Mallorca holiday for David Beckham's father after Netflix filming
- Scrap Palma cruise ship ban, it is costing us dearly
- Enjoy the good Mallorca weather while it lasts
- We are backing Mallorca! It will be HOTTER here than in Britain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.