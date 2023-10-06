Christian Althoff, a guest at a Pollensa hotel for the past few days, has shared these images of an individual and his camper van parked in Cala Sant Vicente, and what's even more unusual is that his companion is not a person, but a fully grown black and pink pig. According to Christian, the camper van has been occupying this spot since Saturday, September 30.
Pig-Pal and camper van stir controversy in Pollensa
A tourist staying in a nearby hotel has publicly criticised the situation
Totally agree. Not the way to keep any animal. Pigs are intelligent and gregarious. The authorities should intervene and makes sure it gets a good home.