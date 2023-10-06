Christian Althoff, a guest at a Pollensa hotel for the past few days, has shared these images of an individual and his camper van parked in Cala Sant Vicente, and what's even more unusual is that his companion is not a person, but a fully grown black and pink pig. According to Christian, the camper van has been occupying this spot since Saturday, September 30.

The holidaymaker has criticised the animal's situation: "The pig has to live in the vehicle despite the sun and the heat. The pig does not see the sunlight because the windows are covered with aluminium foil."

According to the tourist, the caravan has only "three small vents" on each side. "Every evening a man appears, sometimes on a scooter, and lets the pig out for about 20 minutes. The pig is fed like a dog with a bowl of something," he said. What's more, he said the animal spends many hours alone during the day: "After a walk, he puts it back in the van. Shortly afterwards, the man leaves, abandoning the animal to its fate".

"I thought about calling the police, but I haven't done so yet," said Althoff, who added that another British tourist staying at the same hotel had also noticed the parked caravan and the pig. Christian has already returned to his country, but he wanted to report the situation through the media.

It should be noted that the current animal welfare law considers pigs to be 'prohibited pets', although if the animal was already owned before the law was passed, it remains a 'pet' until it dies.