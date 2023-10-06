Corinna Zu Sayn-Wittgenstien and former Kina Juan Carlos in 2018

Corinna Zu Sayn-Wittgenstien and former Kina Juan Carlos in 2018. | EFE

Sam Tobin & MDB DigialLondon06/10/2023 13:18
Spain's former King Juan Carlos on Friday won a bid to throw out a 126 million pound ($154 million) London lawsuit brought by his ex-lover, who accused him of a campaign of harassment after she refused to grant him access to millions of euros.

The 85-year-old ex-monarch was being sued by Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who alleged Juan Carlos orchestrated threats, surveillance and intimidation from 2012. Juan Carlos "emphatically denies ever having harassed" Sayn-Wittgenstein, the former monarch's lawyer Adam Wolanski told London's High Court at a hearing in July.

The former monarch asked the court to throw out Sayn-Wittgenstein's case, arguing that there was no viable claim against Juan Carlos for harassment.

Judge Rowena Collins Rice ruled in his favour on Friday, saying that Sayn-Wittgenstein's lawsuit did not contain reasonable grounds for bringing the claim.

"No sufficient basis is provided for understanding the evidence that might be expected at trial to provide a real prospect of the claimant succeeding on this claim," she said.

Sayn-Wittgenstein said in a statement that she was "deeply disappointed" with the decision and was considering all options. Juan Carlos' British lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment