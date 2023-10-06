How long has Can Morató been an issue? Ever since work ceased at the textile factory in Pollensa in the sixties. A once thriving business - it exported rugs - it was representative of a traditional local textile industry which nowadays is mostly confined to Teixits Vicens, makers of fabrics with the famous ‘robes de llengües’ (cloth of tongues) design that is based on the Indonesian ikat technique.
It is many years now since its abandonment posed a safety risk. There was once talk of the factory being demolished, even after the Council of Mallorca gave it listed status in 2002. That protection wasn’t of much use, given that the property wasn’t being maintained.
Water could sink the plan to restore Pollensa's historic textile factory
The issue is that the building is in a flood zone
How long has Can Morató been an issue? Ever since work ceased at the textile factory in Pollensa in the sixties. A once thriving business - it exported rugs - it was representative of a traditional local textile industry which nowadays is mostly confined to Teixits Vicens, makers of fabrics with the famous ‘robes de llengües’ (cloth of tongues) design that is based on the Indonesian ikat technique.
Also in News
- British residents unable to drive in Spain from Friday, licence exchange process still flawed
- Britain updates travel advice to Spain... keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe
- Enjoy the good Mallorca weather while it lasts
- One of the world’s largest super yachts went "missing" after leaving Mallorca
- Taylor Swift jets in for Mallorca wedding
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.