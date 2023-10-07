A 26-year-old man died on Saturday following an accident on the road between Bunyola and Santa Maria.
Passenger killed in Santa Maria road accident
Excessive speed the likely cause
Also in News
- Britain updates travel advice to Spain... keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe
- Doing 300 on a motorway in Mallorca
- Arrests made of five accused with beating up a boy in a Palma school, video of the attack
- Villages which are home to Michael Douglas and Annie Lennox have the wealthiest people in Mallorca
- British travel firm in Mallorca holiday "give-away"
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.