A 26-year-old man died on Saturday following an accident on the road between Bunyola and Santa Maria.

The accident occurred shortly before 3am just outside Santa Maria. The car in which he was a passenger left the road, smashed through the guardrail and plunged four metres down an embankment. No other vehicle was involved, and indications are that the cause of the accident was excessive speed.

The fire and rescue service had to extricate the passenger from the wreckage. Medics were unable to do anything for him. He had lost his life instantly.

The driver was unharmed.