A 75-year-old man who was knocked down by a bicycle in Alcudia on Monday has died. He has been named as Manuel Garrido Fernández, a restaurant owner well known in Alcudia.

The accident was on a side road parallel to the main Carretera Arta and happened around 1.40pm. Manuel Garrido was taken to Son Espases Hospital with a serious head injury.

The cyclist was also admitted to hospital with serious injuries.