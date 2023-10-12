Bike involved in a serious accident in Alcudia, Mallorca

The bike that was involved in the accident. | Policia Local d'Alcudia

Andrew EdeAlcudia12/10/2023 09:19
TW3

A 75-year-old man who was knocked down by a bicycle in Alcudia on Monday has died. He has been named as Manuel Garrido Fernández, a restaurant owner well known in Alcudia.

The accident was on a side road parallel to the main Carretera Arta and happened around 1.40pm. Manuel Garrido was taken to Son Espases Hospital with a serious head injury.

The cyclist was also admitted to hospital with serious injuries.