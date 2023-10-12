A 75-year-old man who was knocked down by a bicycle in Alcudia on Monday has died. He has been named as Manuel Garrido Fernández, a restaurant owner well known in Alcudia.
In fact I can not understand why Mallorca is a cycling heaven : hardly any cycle lanes, you need to cycle between busses and cars if you want to cycle f e into the Tramauntana region , with steep ditches etc. Having said that I do not like their behaviour and the they all think they own the world.If Mallorca want to profile them as a cyclist country they should put some rules and laws and not only opening bycicle shops
We need cyclist off the roads, if not they and there bikes should be registered and insured. They are lunatics in lycra.
Only today I saw a cyclist swearing at two 10 year old girls on roller skates, ' get off the ****ing cycle track for ***** sake'. When I confronted the coward, he couldn't get away quick enough. Some of these people are idiots.