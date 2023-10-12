Several neighbours have contacted our sister newspaper Ultima Hora and lamented the felling. "This is like 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'. I've just come home from work and all of a sudden we've found that almost twenty trees have been removed", lamented Antònia Cladera, from whose balcony until this week she had a privileged view of a mass of trees that no longer existed.
Emotionally, she pointed out that "they were more than fifty years old and have always been there, on the Cuesta de los Locos", as that stretch is known among the parishioners, since "the psychiatric clinic of Dr. Mestre was located there".
Some residents have already contacted 010, alarmed by the felling, of which they were unaware. Cort sources pointed out that the felling of trees is being carried out due to safety concerns after the ravages of the last storm, which took place on Sunday 27 August with hurricane-force winds of up to 120 km/h.
"There were landslides and the risk of trees falling on the road is very high. In view of the loss of settlement, it was decided to cut down the trees. Initially, after the storm, it was the job of the fire brigade. Now it is the job of Parcs i Jardins", said the Consistory. After clearing the area, Cort will check whether the soil, which is eroded, will allow more trees to be planted.
This coincides with the testimony of a neighbour: "Because of the wind, stones fell on the road. The pine trees were badly affected by the effect of the wind".
Meanwhile, Cladera warns that "the only pine tree that fell during the storm was inside the torrent and was on Francesc Vidal i Sureda street. The branches were cut and removed that same night. The pine trees around the bend were completely healthy".
Stan The ManWould you prefer the entire hillside to give out and kill a bunch of people. They aren't cutting them to stock up on wood for the winter. They had to go, and they are gone. Sell your car yet?
Trees absorb Catbon Dioxide. Thereby helping to Oxygenate the air we breathe. Who ever is responsible for authorising their removal. Should be dismissed in disgrace. Never to work again .
I was made to understand that all trees, Flora and Fona. Were to be protected on Mallorca Island.. There are trees next to my building that are leaning and starting to uproot. But they are left alone. So what is happening when some parts are felled and removed ?