A 60-year-old German tourist has died after falling from the balcony of the hotel room where he was staying in Cala Rajada, Capdepera.

According to witnesses who were in the hotel, minutes before he had been seen arguing with his wife.

The incident took place at around 22:00 and paramedics were unable to save his life, he was proclaimed dead at the scene.

The Guardia Civil has investigated a full investigation.