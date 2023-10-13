A 60-year-old German tourist has died after falling from the balcony of the hotel room where he was staying in Cala Rajada, Capdepera.
Tourist falls to his death in Mallorca
Victim fell from a balcony in Cala Rajada
Also in News
- Britain updates travel advice to Spain... keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe
- Enjoy the good Mallorca weather while it lasts
- Get the Mallorca Beach App!
- Super luxury Scenic Eclipse comes out of the cold in Mallorca
- Don't miss this week's classifieds; you could find just what you're looking for
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Or was he pushed, hmm.